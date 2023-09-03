Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,633 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $584,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.83.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $541.39. 214,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,507. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $517.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.74. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

