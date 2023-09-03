Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Shares Bought by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP grew its holdings in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Braskem comprises 2.0% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Braskem were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 15.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.99. 569,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.75. Braskem S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAK. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Braskem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

