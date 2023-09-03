Verdad Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 15,000 Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Greif makes up 1.9% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE GEF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $72.66. The company had a trading volume of 235,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,311.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

