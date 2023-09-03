Verdad Advisers LP Raises Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Verdad Advisers LP boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up approximately 3.1% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.73. The company had a trading volume of 685,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.99 and a 200 day moving average of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.28 and a 1 year high of $209.21.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than J.B. Hunt Transport Services
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.