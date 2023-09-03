Verdad Advisers LP Purchases 10,000 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Verdad Advisers LP grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES accounts for 3.0% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

IMOS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.93. 8,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.93.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $177.34 million during the quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

