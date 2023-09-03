Verdad Advisers LP Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Verdad Advisers LP cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up 4.0% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. 3,676,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

