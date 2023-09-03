Verdad Advisers LP Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Verdad Advisers LP cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up 4.0% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kroger Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of KR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. 3,676,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KR
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.