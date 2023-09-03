Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Position Trimmed by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP cut its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,975 shares during the quarter. Daseke makes up approximately 4.4% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned approximately 0.62% of Daseke worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 475.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 191,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,348. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Daseke, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $407.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.40 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Daseke from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

