Verdad Advisers LP Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Verdad Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional makes up 2.6% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 2.5 %

SID traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,933. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SID has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.