Verdad Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Equinor ASA accounts for 1.9% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,118 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQNR stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

