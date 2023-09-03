Verdad Advisers LP Sells 22,500 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Verdad Advisers LP lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 2.2% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,127. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

