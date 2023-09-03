Verdad Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $3,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 32.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 847,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,258,000 after purchasing an additional 205,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CFR traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 399,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.55 and a 1-year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

