Verdad Advisers LP Has $887,000 Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Verdad Advisers LP decreased its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 80,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,159. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 5.50%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

