Verdad Advisers LP Sells 28,813 Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Verdad Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,813 shares during the quarter. Verdad Advisers LP owned about 0.28% of Ark Restaurants worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 2.4 %

ARKR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. 4,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

ARKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Ark Restaurants Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

