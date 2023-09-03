US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Clearfield Capital Management LP

Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares during the quarter. US Foods accounts for approximately 37.5% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clearfield Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of US Foods worth $24,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in US Foods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,620,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,636,000 after acquiring an additional 692,323 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 117,804 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. 1,533,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,253. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

