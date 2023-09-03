Finepoint Capital LP Sells 260,477 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Finepoint Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260,477 shares during the period. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals makes up about 6.6% of Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Finepoint Capital LP owned approximately 0.56% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $17,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 925,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,445. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $220,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $220,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $111,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,794.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,972 shares of company stock worth $3,891,034. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

