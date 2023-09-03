Voss Capital LLC Purchases 338,726 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 338,726 shares during the quarter. Griffon accounts for approximately 13.3% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned about 5.65% of Griffon worth $103,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 2,148.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE GFF traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 246,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,055. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. Griffon had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 54.04%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFF shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Griffon

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.