Finepoint Capital LP Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Finepoint Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) by 123.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,295 shares during the quarter. Solid Biosciences comprises about 0.9% of Finepoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 748,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 660,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 677,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 11,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,362. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.34. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.27. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

