Voss Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,751 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide makes up approximately 5.0% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Euronet Worldwide worth $38,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 526,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 449,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,952. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.57.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

