Finepoint Capital LP Sells 8,700 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Finepoint Capital LP lowered its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up 6.5% of Finepoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned 0.13% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $16,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,921,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,392,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after acquiring an additional 370,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after acquiring an additional 324,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 9,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,038,652.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $122.51. 596,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,249. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Articles

