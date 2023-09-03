Voss Capital LLC Grows Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,153 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group makes up approximately 4.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $35,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE:ABG traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $233.48. The stock had a trading volume of 108,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,672. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
