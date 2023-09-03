Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Holdings Boosted by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Skyline Champion accounts for 4.3% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.78% of Skyline Champion worth $33,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,199,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,213,000 after acquiring an additional 42,514 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 859,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,691,000 after acquiring an additional 74,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,295,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Skyline Champion stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $73.27. 293,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,451. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $76.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

