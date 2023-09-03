Finepoint Capital LP Boosts Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Finepoint Capital LP increased its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,422 shares during the period. Relay Therapeutics accounts for about 5.3% of Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned 0.70% of Relay Therapeutics worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of RLAY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,719. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.34. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36,562.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.