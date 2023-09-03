Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Purchased by Finepoint Capital LP

Finepoint Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Amicus Therapeutics comprises about 6.2% of Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $16,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 796,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,655,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $144,027.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,545.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,629 shares of company stock worth $1,445,385 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 157.79% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
Read More
