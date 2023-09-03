Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,938,000.

QUAL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.68. 629,852 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

