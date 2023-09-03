Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2023

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,938,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.68. 629,852 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.