HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,220,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.48. The stock had a trading volume of 468,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,247. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.33. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

