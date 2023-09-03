Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 542 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,270,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,734,000 after acquiring an additional 88,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $584,131,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,855,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $442,619,000 after buying an additional 171,968 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $133.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.08 and a 200-day moving average of $130.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

