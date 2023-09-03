Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 300 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

