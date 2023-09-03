Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,069,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139,318. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

