NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 167,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,586,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 124,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 846,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $166,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,296,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,189. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

