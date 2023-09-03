432,676 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 432,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 3.9% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,009 shares of company stock valued at $11,288,854 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,587. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.13. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.68.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

