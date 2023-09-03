PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PACCAR worth $24,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 66.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 15.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

