Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,135. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.31.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

