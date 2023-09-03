Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 89,342 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,483,000 after buying an additional 76,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,229. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.83 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.62%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

