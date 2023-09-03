Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,363 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.08% of InMode as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in InMode by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in InMode by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in InMode by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Price Performance

Shares of InMode stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. 763,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,813. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INMD

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.