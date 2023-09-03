Mirabella Financial Services LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,025 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $4,230,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 146,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 850,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.50. 234,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,001. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

