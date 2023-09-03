Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Netflix from $339.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,811 shares of company stock worth $46,792,773. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,793,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,793. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

