Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 27,418 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,418 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 9.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Qiagen Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE QGEN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.61. 1,206,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,061. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qiagen

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.