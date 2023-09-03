Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 41,096 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,096 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.12% of Tenet Healthcare worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 380,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,996,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

NYSE THC traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 843,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,886. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

