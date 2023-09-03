Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Sells 833 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $410,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 384.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $74,737,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 106,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.68. 2,538,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,462. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.