Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 102,128 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 261.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,128 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $3,646,000.

AMJ traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 309,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,126. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.4101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 in the last 90 days.

