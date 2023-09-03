Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $73.27. 2,412,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,738,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CL. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

