Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.7 %

CCI stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.94 and a 12 month high of $177.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.19.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.