51,523 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,285,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,305,000 after acquiring an additional 354,542 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $11,364,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 718,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,245,000 after acquiring an additional 51,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE FI traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $122.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,645. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $130.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.