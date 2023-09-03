Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after buying an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after buying an additional 1,003,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,757,000 after buying an additional 1,129,985 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DVN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,339,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

