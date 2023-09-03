Inceptionr LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 121.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $23,317,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.2% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 55.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,181 shares of company stock valued at $21,731,240 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $947.45. 316,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,342. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $944.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $905.39. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.