NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,223,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in McKesson by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in McKesson by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,934 shares of company stock worth $7,942,947. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MCK opened at $412.34 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $441.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

