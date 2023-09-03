Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Vale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Vale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 34,557,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,371,773. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4056 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALE

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.