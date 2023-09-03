Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 36,618 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,618 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $3,251,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,017 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 586,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,734. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

