Schlumberger Limited (SLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.0 %

SLB opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,413,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 179.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,000 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $44,273,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $38,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

