Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,444,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 578,249 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,901,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,160 shares of company stock valued at $111,896,658. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.46 on Friday, hitting $485.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,383,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,753,336. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.17, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

